Developer – JavaScript / C# (Senior)

Feb 27, 2020

About the Client:

  • Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
    While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Responsibilities:

  • Solving interesting engineering problems.

  • Writing code using some of the latest technologies and cloud services.

  • Collaborating with fellow developers and teams via code reviews and knowledge sharing sessions.

  • Providing guidance on architecture and create technical specifications.

  • Reviewing architecture and technical designs.

  • Managing and mentoring software developers of different skill levels.

  • Identifying and implementing software development process improvements.

Skills / Experience:

  • Relevant qualification.
  • Software development experience in JavaScript, TypeScript or other languages such as C# and Java.
  • Comfortable writing SQL statements and using SQL databases.
  • Experience building web sites and web services.
  • Strong problem solving and debugging skills.
  • Experience using unit and integration tests.
  • Knowledge of modern cloud infrastructure services.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position