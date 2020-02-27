Developer – JavaScript / C# (Senior)

Developer – JavaScript / C# (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.

While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Responsibilities:

Solving interesting engineering problems.

Writing code using some of the latest technologies and cloud services.

Collaborating with fellow developers and teams via code reviews and knowledge sharing sessions.

Providing guidance on architecture and create technical specifications.

Reviewing architecture and technical designs.

Managing and mentoring software developers of different skill levels.

Identifying and implementing software development process improvements.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant qualification.

Software development experience in JavaScript, TypeScript or other languages such as C# and Java.

Comfortable writing SQL statements and using SQL databases.

Experience building web sites and web services.

Strong problem solving and debugging skills.

Experience using unit and integration tests.

Knowledge of modern cloud infrastructure services.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position