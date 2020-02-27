Front End Developer

Understand and analyze user requests

Design, develop and maintain front end applications

Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces

Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request

Provide input towards the design of API’s

Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)

Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Help with day-to-day queries from clients

We are looking for a person who is comfortable exploring ever charging development languages and technologies, who is able to develop applications with a great user experience in mind. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving user requests while delivering professional software.

Minimum Requirements

5 + years development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework

Constantly seeking to learn and improve

Ability to self-manage and to being proactive

Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework

Experience using relational database technologies

Deep understanding of application architecture

Able to take responsibility and be self motivated

Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to work within a team

Be curious in technology

Not required, but nice to have:

Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap

Experience building wireframes using Balsamiq Mockup

Experience developing using Java Spring

Experience working with a MySQL database

