Front End Developer

Feb 27, 2020

We are looking for a person who is comfortable exploring ever charging development languages and technologies, who is able to develop applications with a great user experience in mind. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving user requests while delivering professional software.

  • Understand and analyze user requests
  • Design, develop and maintain front end applications 
  • Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
  • Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request  
  • Provide input towards the design of API’s 
  • Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing) 
  • Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
  • Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
  • Help with day-to-day queries from clients 

Minimum Requirements

  • 5 + years development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
  • Constantly seeking to learn and improve
  • Ability to self-manage and to being proactive
  • Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework 
  • Experience using relational database technologies
  • Deep understanding of application architecture
  • Able to take responsibility and be self motivated
  • Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required) 
  • Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)
  • Able to work within a team
  • Be curious in technology

Not required, but nice to have:

  • Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap
  • Experience building wireframes using Balsamiq Mockup
  • Experience developing using Java Spring 
  • Experience working with a MySQL database

