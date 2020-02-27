Information Security Administrator

The Information Security Administrator will contribute to the positive security posture of the organization by executing Information Security administrative tasks to align with the company’s Information Security policies, standards and processes. The desired candidate must be analytical, and results driven. The key performance areas for this role will fall into the following duties:

Compliance Administration and Maintenance

– Monitoring the status of compliance against multiple Information Security Initiatives (PCI-DSS/PCI-P2PE) and communicating non-compliance to the business.

– Assisting with maintaining a compliant state across the business and performing corrective actions to ensure continued compliance.

– Reviewing of Information Security policies and updating where applicable.

– Stay current with changes in security risks, threats and requirements

Internal/External Audits

– Assisting Auditors during the audit process and gathering of required evidence for audit submission

– Reviewing audit findings and assisting with the remediation thereof.

Information Security Administration

– Perform daily reviews of security systems and reporting on anomalies.

– Performing vulnerability analysis and planning remediation

– Driving information security initiatives and following up with key role players.

– Delivering Security awareness training to the business.

– Run and minute security meetings when required.

– Perform Data Centre visits and review controls in place.

Internal Correspondence

– Working closely within the Information Security team and communicating effectively.

– Providing feedback to the business and reporting line.

Competencies:

– Ability to organize and plan

– Analytical

– Results driven

– Process driven skills

– Attention to detail

– Communicate at multiple business levels

Requirements/ Skills

– Good working knowledge of Security related legal and regulatory requirements specifically PCI-DSS

– An understanding of PCI-P2PE, POPIA and Information Security best practices.

– A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience working in an information security or similar role.

– Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

– A valid driver license and own vehicle.

Preferable Qualifications

– Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields

– Information Security Certifications – S+, SSCP, CASP, CISSP (Advantageous)

Learn more/Apply for this position