Senior Database Administrator

A South African Software House, developing Enterprise Application Software requires a Senior Database Administrator to join their team.Responsibilities:

Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions;

Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management;

Design, implement and maintain data warehouse;

Apply expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases;

Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments;

Implement changes;

Troubleshoot and solve incidents;

Monitor and analyse performance issues;

Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure;

Provide DBA Support for customers, application development and production support teams;

Ensure compliance with operational / change management guidelines.

Qualification and Experience Requirements:

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be advantageous;

Minimum requirement is Matric with 8+ years solid on the job work related experience;

Recentexperience with Sybase, SQL Server, Windows Server and Linux;

Basicscripting knowledge:Bash/Perl/Python scripting;

Exposure to cloud-based database platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP);

Willing to work occasionally in nonstandard working hours (on call and planned work);

Experience in mission critical, high availability, high reliability environments;

Please visit our website, www.manpower.co.za to submit your CV directly or to view other jobs.

Please note that, if your skills and experience do not match the requirements of this job, we will place your CV on our database and contact you as soon as a suitable position becomes available. You are also welcome to contact us to discuss other job opportunities.

Learn more/Apply for this position