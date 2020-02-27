Senior Database Administrator

A leading software development company is seeking an experienced Database Administrator to join their team, in Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
– Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures.
– Responsible for access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, as well as data storage management.
– Database design, installations, and conversions.
– Design, implement and maintain a data warehouse.
– Apply Database Management System (Sybase, SQL Server, Postgres, and Document Databases).
– Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments.
– Implement changes.
– Troubleshoot and solve incidents.
– Monitor and analyze performance issues.
– Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.
– Provide Database Administration Support for customers, application development, and production support teams.
– Provide real-time support to maintain the necessary functionality and respond to issues as they arise.
– Support technical users by identifying and resolving user problems.
– Ensure compliance with operational or change management guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
– Matric completed.
– IT Diploma or Degree (Advantageous).
– At least 8 years’ experience in Database Administration.
– Experience with Sybase, SQL Server, and Postgres.
– Basic scripting knowledge: Bash/Perl/Python scripting.
– A good working understanding of Linux, Windows administration, storage, or data networking.
– Good Analytical and troubleshooting experience on above.
– Experience in large enterprise supporting numerous servers and databases.
– Experience in mission-critical, high availability and high-reliability environments.
– Knowledge of Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud Platform.
– In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning.
Attributes Required:
– Ability to manage, prioritize and solve problems quickly and completely.
– Strong communicator, fluent in English.
– Flexible, open-minded, team worker, with a friendly and pleasant personality.
– Self-driven, able to work under pressure (deadlines).
– Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
– Willing to work occasionally in nonstandard working hours (on-call and planned work).
Salary: Market Related
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.