Senior Database Administrator

A leading software development company is seeking an experienced Database Administrator to join their team, in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

– Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures.

– Responsible for access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, as well as data storage management.

– Database design, installations, and conversions.

– Design, implement and maintain a data warehouse.

– Apply Database Management System (Sybase, SQL Server, Postgres, and Document Databases).

– Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments.

– Implement changes.

– Troubleshoot and solve incidents.

– Monitor and analyze performance issues.

– Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.

– Provide Database Administration Support for customers, application development, and production support teams.

– Provide real-time support to maintain the necessary functionality and respond to issues as they arise.

– Support technical users by identifying and resolving user problems.

– Ensure compliance with operational or change management guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

– Matric completed.

– IT Diploma or Degree (Advantageous).

– At least 8 years’ experience in Database Administration.

– Experience with Sybase, SQL Server, and Postgres.

– Basic scripting knowledge: Bash/Perl/Python scripting.

– A good working understanding of Linux, Windows administration, storage, or data networking.

– Good Analytical and troubleshooting experience on above.

– Experience in large enterprise supporting numerous servers and databases.

– Experience in mission-critical, high availability and high-reliability environments.

– Knowledge of Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud Platform.

– In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning.

Attributes Required:

– Ability to manage, prioritize and solve problems quickly and completely.

– Strong communicator, fluent in English.

– Flexible, open-minded, team worker, with a friendly and pleasant personality.

– Self-driven, able to work under pressure (deadlines).

– Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

– Willing to work occasionally in nonstandard working hours (on-call and planned work).

Salary: Market Related

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

