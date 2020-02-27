Exciting permanent senior Java developer position in established and growing Westlake PropTech company.
The company has a small dynamic team that are starting to scale, this poistion is an ideal opportunity for a developer looking to grow with the company.
The architecture is cloud based with some microservices, event based systems and Java (JEE) applications which require some major refactoring.
Looking for:
– a self starter with 5+ years experience
– ability to work in a team and help those around them
– Authenticity and ownership are important
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
Essential Skills: Java, Design, Architecture, Basic Devops, BI
Secondary Skills: JEE, JSP, Spring[boot], JPA, SQL, REST, HTML, AWS, Javascript, Kotlin, Gradle, Terraform, Linux, Angular etc..
TYPE
Full-time
EXPERIENCE LEVEL
Senior level
REMUNERATION
Negotiable depending on experience