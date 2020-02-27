Senior Java Developer

Exciting permanent senior Java developer position in established and growing Westlake PropTech company.

The company has a small dynamic team that are starting to scale, this poistion is an ideal opportunity for a developer looking to grow with the company.

The architecture is cloud based with some microservices, event based systems and Java (JEE) applications which require some major refactoring.

Looking for:

– a self starter with 5+ years experience

– ability to work in a team and help those around them

– Authenticity and ownership are important

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Essential Skills: Java, Design, Architecture, Basic Devops, BI

Secondary Skills: JEE, JSP, Spring[boot], JPA, SQL, REST, HTML, AWS, Javascript, Kotlin, Gradle, Terraform, Linux, Angular etc..

TYPE

Full-time

EXPERIENCE LEVEL

Senior level

REMUNERATION

Negotiable depending on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position