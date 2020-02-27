Senior .NET Developer

Senior C# Developer

Stacey Maritz

(email address)

What you can expect

This brand new opportunity will see you joining a well-established, but growing organisation on their journey to dominate the market and continue making secure mobile payments easier for everyone!

The team is ambitious, well-organised, friendly and goal driven. They enjoy sharing knowledge and are looking for another team player who enjoys challenging themselves and learning on a daily basis.

Perks

– Free parking

– Free lunch everyday

– Study allowance

– Creche Allowance

– Modern, bright offices

– Relaxed vibe/non-corporate

– 17 days leave

– On site gym with free membership

– Half yearly performance bonuses

The skills you’ll bring to the table

Because this is an important role within the development team, it is essential to have no less than 5 year’s of development experience and a solid understanding of back-end development.

– C#, SQL is a must

– .NET framework and .NET Core, AWS: ECS, DynamoDB, API gateway, EC2, RabbitMQ and Microsoft SQL Server, GIT

– JavaScript, Typescript is a bonus

– Azure, or other cloud experience is a bonus

Other skills required

Comfortable architecting solutions and taking ownership of a project.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Experience with web standards and Protocols: REST, HTTP, AMQP

Experience with both iterative and traditional software development life cycles.

If you’d like to be considered for this role, or any of our other positions, send over your updated CV and let’s set up a chat: (email address)

