Senior Postilion Support Engineer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

– Support the production environment, upgrade, security, disaster recovery, hotcards, bins etc.

– Setup and configure the Production environment (new sites, bins routing etc)

– Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

– Ensure that feedback is given to both management and clientsInvestigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties

– Ensure that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systemsSetup and configure Disaster Recovery (DR)

– Ensure that periodic tests are executed at the DR site

– Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date

– Ensure that all technical documentation is current and freely available

– Ensure that all processes are documented

– Test any new system releases / upgrades from Development or Service Providers

– Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available

– System Maintenance (Production and Test)

– Database management and maintenance

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Strong written and spoken communication skills

– Analytical and logical problem-solving skills

– Provide support to customer via excellent written and spoken skills

– Provide process enhancements and recommendations

– Automate monthly system reports for customers and management

– Responsible for recurring system changes on customer environments

– Provide solid technical foundation to/across all of our customer environments

– Proactively manage the customer environments

– Ensure that all incidents are logged and effectively managed, resolved and escalated if necessary

– Identify trends across customer base and feedback observations and assessments

– Revision of technical documentation and specifications as part of troubleshooting process and contributing to the Knowledge base

– Detailed investigation and analysis of incidents which might include, but is not limited to:

– Analysis using tools like SQL Profiler, Network sniffers and Windows Performance Monitor

– The ability to write and edit scripts or simple programsSQL and TSQL scripting to query and update database contentsLinux and Windows OS skills advantageous

– Simulation of software faults and customer environments

KEY COMPETENCIES

– Have excellent problem solving skills in order to identify any issues or problems and assess the severity of the problem, determine an appropriate approach to solving problems, develop plans for implementing solutions etc.

– Have good verbal and written communication skills

– Have a high level of client service orientation

– Be self-driven and have high energy levels

– Be organized and assertive

– Be a logical thinker

– Be able to work independently with a high level of responsibility

