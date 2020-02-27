SmartAccess voice services fully restored

Voice service in the country was impacted owing to a multi-faceted fault condition that occurred on Openserve’s voice platform on 25 February.

The restoration process undertaken, since service was first disrupted, involved complex actions that were conducted both on the physical and logical layers of the voice platform. The Openserve Centre Operations team worked tirelessly with its platform vendor’s local and International experts to assist with repair.

In the last 48 hours hardware on some infrastructure elements that were identified as the cause of the breakdown were replaced and software configurations restored. This has been effective in returning all affected services on the voice platform to normal.

Members of the public who would have attempted dialling SmartAccess (largely 0800/0860/0861/0862) numbers were sometimes not able to establish a connection but will be able to now as services have returned to normal functionality.

Openserve and its vendor support team remain on high alert and continue monitoring to ensure that the platform remains stable.