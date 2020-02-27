ENVIRONMENT: A leading restaurant franchise group seeks a highly technical & solutions-driven Systems Administrator to join its team where your core role will be to provide user support while managing connectivity and service providers. You must possess an IT tertiary qualification and/or be MCSE Certified or similar certification, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, experience in a FMCG or Fast Food environment, LAN/WAN/VPN, Active Directory, SQL Server, Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Azure, Point of sale and e-commerce systems such as GAAP POS & Windows 10 and Server 2012. Applicants must have a valid SA ID& drivers’ license. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Tertiary qualification in IT and/or MCSE or similar. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience in a FMCG or Fast Food environment.

LAN / WAN / VPN.

Firewall & UTM Appliance Management.

Point of sale and e-commerce systems such as GAAP POS, Uber Eats and Mr Delivery.

MS Office 365 including but not limited to Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Azure.

Active Directory.

DNS/ DHCP / WSUS / NPS / Group Policies.

Windows 10 and Server 2012 and newer versions.

SQL Server.

Sage Evolution and VIP Premier.

Valid drivers’ license.

