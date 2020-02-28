Analysys Mason to acquire German consultancy

Datatec subsidiary Analysys Mason has agreed to acquire Allolio & Konrad, a consultancy based in Bonn, Germany with an extensive track record in the telecommunications industry and long term client relationships with Europe’s leading telecom operators.

Allolio & Konrad has 45 employees and its services include the design, management and assurance of major business support systems (BSS) and operational support systems (OSS) transformation programmes and large-scale, multi-year IT strategy initiatives, alongside other solutions focussed on performance and operations management.

The acquisition is subject to the approval by the German Competition Authorities and is expected to be finalised in March 2020.

Jens Montanana, Datatec’s CEO, comments: “The acquisition of Allolio & Konrad builds logically on other recent acquisitions, strengthening Analysys Mason’s position in the strategic, digital transformation, IT transformation, and performance consulting market, and broadening its skills base to support the accelerating demand for 5G expertise.

“A presence in Germany complements the existing footprint of Analysys Mason’s international offices, adding valuable skills and expertise to better serve its multinational clients.”