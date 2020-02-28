BI Data Analyst

Main Purpose:The primary purpose of the role is to Analyse Data and extract information in order to facilitate decision making with regards to theCompany’s activities and strategic objectivesKey Responsibilities: Responsible for gathering the reporting requirements for the respective business areas Extracting, harmonising and structuring of Data Defining relevant KPIs, building dashboards, providing reports and presentations Creating reports and dashboards, including maintenance and evolution management Share Analysis in the relevant format to business areas and propose recommended actions based on the findings of yourAnalysis Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologiesKey Competencies: Business acumen Understanding of Finance and financial performance Analysis Attention to detail Ability to collaborate /teamwork Analytical ability Ability to set up relevant performance indicators Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges Learning agility and curiosity Rational, coherent and persuasive Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverablesMinimum Requirements: Applicable Degree (Statistics, Mathematics, Finance, Engineering preferred) 4 + years Data Analyst experience Experience in Data visualization, mining, knowledge, quality and security Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) Proficient in SQL / SAS / R / Python / Spark / Java Script / Scala ETL (SSIS or Alteryx) MS Office

Learn more/Apply for this position