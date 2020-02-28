BI Developer

Your responsibilities will include:

– Supporting the business’ BI, data and reporting needs

– Building new reports in QlikSense

– Adding new data fields to QlikView

– Setting up and maintaining automated operational and financial reports to internal and external stakeholders

– Analysis of data and providing ad-hoc reports

– Facilitating and/or setting up of reports that can be used to report on in various management and business review forums

– Working closely with all of Mr D Food’s teams to understand their data and BI needs.

– Facilitating access to the required data and also striving to make access to information as seamless as possible.

– Extracting data currently not available through our standardised BI tools.

– Analysing data and providing insights in an appropriate and easy to understand manner

Attributes required:

– Solutions-oriented with a can-do attitude and high energy

– Strong analytical and critical thinking skills are imperative

– You have a track record of delivering high-quality work in a fast-paced environment

– Ability to distill the conclusions of findings form large data sets in easy to understand and to the point reports

– Ability and appetite to get involved in multiple projects

– Ability to prioritise and manage multiple stakeholders expectations

– Focused on getting the job done, yet having fun doing so

– Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you

– There must be a keen interest in e-commerce, and even better the gig economy

Your experience and qualifications:

– You have a degree in the related fields of computer science, engineering, statistics or mathematics.

– You have experience working with big sets of data

– You have worked in the field of BI and data for 1+ years

– You have knowledge of QlikView and/or QlikSense, SQL

– Python and or R knowledge are certainly an advantage

