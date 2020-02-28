BI Developer

Main PurposeResponsible for querying and transforming data residing in various sources into actionable data using reporting, visualisation and multi-dimensionaltools. Interpreting user requirements and transforming these into easily accessible and accurate information which supports consistent and informedoperational, tactical and strategic business decisions. To be successful in this role you will need to have experience working with the Microsoft BIStack and be well versed in the Ralph Kimball methodology.Key Responsibilities: Develop new and maintain the current BI Data Warehouse by Extracting, Transforming and Loading data from various sources Testing and Reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies Provide a high-level of customer serviceKey Competencies: Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important Must be a team player with a positive attitude Must be able to work to and manage deadlines Flexible, able to change focus when required Presentable with excellent communication skillsQualifications and Experience: Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar 3+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS. SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience (advantageous) Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirableOther technologies in use at The Company’s BI: Active Batch Visio / Erwin modelling tools Visual Studio Cognos / TableauPlease

Learn more/Apply for this position