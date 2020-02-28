Cleeks Cloud launches backup for SMEs

Cleeks Cloud has announced the launch of its robust, online, direct-to-cloud backup solution aimed at the South African SME market.

Cleeks Cloud offers direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery as a service (BaaS/DRaaS) providing comprehensive data protection with consumer-grade usability – without any hardware required on-premise.

The solution is a scalable and flexible BaaS and DRaaS offering that delivers always-on continuity with industry-best recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs).

Cleeks Cloud is a female-led business that offers direct to cloud online backups as a subscription-based model. It offers pain-free setup and easy management, with industry-leading backup speeds and 100% recoverability.

Recognising the need for easy and secure online backups in every industry, Atisha Raghunanan, founder and director of Cleeks Cloud, collaborated with Arcserve Southern Africa.

Arcserve offers a comprehensive solution for virtual and physical environments, on premise or in the cloud.

“The alliance with Arcserve Southern Africa provides us with a global awarding winning platform for Cleeks Cloud,” Raghunanan says. “Having worked in the accounting software and training industry for many years before launching Cleeks Cloud, I understand the importance of a safe backup solution coupled with strong anti-virus software and why it is a must in every business.

“Businesses fail to comprehend that losing vital business data can cripple operations in a matter of minutes. With so many advantages associated with cloud backup, it’s amazing that there are still companies relying on out-of-date, mediocre systems – or worse, no solution for data backup at all.”

She adds that midsize companies and decentralised enterprises typically face two unsatisfactory choices for data backup and recovery: implement a solution that delivers quick recovery times but results in hours or even days of data loss; or maintain system availability yet get crushed by high complexity and costs.

Cleeks Cloud offers a third option, allowing users to easily manage backup and disaster recovery and restore service-level agreements (SLAs) from one web-based UI.

Cleeks Cloud allows companies to protect any system and application from data loss and get back in business faster. Cleeks Cloud is fully cloud-based and offers a 90-day retention policy. It uses popular encryption protocols such TLS and AES to encrypt the data, and supports Windows, Linux, Mac and VMware VSphere.