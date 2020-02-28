Developer III / Analyst Programmer I

Feb 28, 2020

  • Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
  • Develop, test and deliver user requests
  • Do development on strategic innovation projects
  • Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details

Are you familiar with the following technologies:

Technologies:

  • PL/SQL Developer
  • Oracle Db
  • SQL Developer
  • Linux / Autosys

If so we are looking for you!

Minimum Requirements

  • Preferably 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
  • Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience

