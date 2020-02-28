Full Stack .Net Developer (Virtual Reality/AR & Game Developer)

C# Developer for a VR / Augmented Reality / Game Development position

Permanent

Cape Town

Level: There are intermediate & junior positions available (the junior positions are not entry level and will still need to meet the requirements below)

A company working in the exciting field of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality as well as 3D experiences, simulation and data modelling is growing their team.

The team needs an individual who can multitask and collaborate within a multidisciplinary team.

The team focuses mainly on Unity 3D development with C#, 3D Modelling, texturing and animation work are also part of their pipeline. Aspects of their work do go outside of Unity with projects that require backend or frontend development. Together with the other team members you will be responsible for delivering high quality code and regular deployments.

Responsibilities

– Participate in the design and development process.

– Build awesome experiences

– Ensure that our software products meet a high standard of quality.

– Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code.

– Collaborate in cross functional teams with project managers, designers, modellers etc

– Participate in code reviews and assist other developers with features and bug fixes.

– Consult and advise on new features and bugs that arise.

– Test, document and deploy code on a regular basis.

Essential Criteria

– Full stack .Net development experience (essential)

– Completed degree with Math and software development subjects. (Understanding concepts around Vectors will be required to pass assessments in these positions)

– You will need to be excited about Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality and or Game development

– Dependable, responsible and collaborative

– Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Beneficial experience/skills

– 3D modelling (Blender, Maya, 3ds Max)

– Mobile development

– AR, VR development

– Game development (Unity, Unreal)

– Understanding of UX and design

– End to end product development

– Unity development

Non-Technical skills

– Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

– Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

– Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines.

– Positive outlook on work and other people.

– Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

– Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Good verbal and written communication skills.

