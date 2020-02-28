Full stack web developer

FMCG company based in Cape Town has a full stack web developer.You will be creating and maintaining software documentation. Apply now……Education:

Diploma or degree

Experience:

4 years development experience

ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net knowledge strongly preferred

CSS3 / Sass, Javascript experience

Knowledge of MS SQL server and/or MySQL, Object Oriented Programming and web application development

Job Output:

Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs

Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Cooperate with web designers to match visual design intent

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

