FMCG company based in Cape Town has a full stack web developer.You will be creating and maintaining software documentation. Apply now……Education:
- Diploma or degree
Experience:
- 4 years development experience
- ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net knowledge strongly preferred
- CSS3 / Sass, Javascript experience
- Knowledge of MS SQL server and/or MySQL, Object Oriented Programming and web application development
Job Output:
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Cooperate with web designers to match visual design intent
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
