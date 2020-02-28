IT Project Manager

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop and maintain a detailed plan to track progress

Provide a timeline and budget reports to Clients

Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Our client within the retail sector is looking for a Project Manager who will be part of the vital link between their Customer & Virtual team and clients. Supporting and contributing to the management of projects, timelines, budgets and operational tasks of our software products. The role is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team members.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Formal Tertiary Qualification

Certified Scrum Master

Scrum Master an advantage

PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards

At least 12 years work experience in the Industry

At least 6 years of work experience in an IT Project Manager role

Proven experience in project/task management

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Be well organized and understand the product development process

Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Strengths

The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility (Owner-Manager Culture)

The ability to make quick, sound decisions

The ability to form relationships with clients and fellow colleagues

Strong planning, organisational and budgeting skills

Excellent communication skills (Written & Verbal)

Be motivating, inspiring and influential

Above all, be passionate about what you do

