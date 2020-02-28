Junior Business Analyst

Strengths

The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility (Owner-Manager Culture)

The ability to make quick, sound decisions

The ability to form relationships with clients and fellow colleagues

Consider the bigger picture as well as the details, when making decisions

Strong problem solving, effective planning, organisational and budgeting skills

Excellent communication skills

Be motivating, inspiring and influential

Above all, be passionate about what you do

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be part of the vital link between our Customer & Virtual team, Clients and the business objectives. Supporting and contributing to the analytical, building, testing, deployment and operational tasks of their software products. The role is also responsible for managing daily operational issues via the Service Desk and prioritising accordingly with the team members. Help design, document and maintain system processes

Support the Sponsor/Project Owner in their efforts to guide the project’s implementation activities, including the requirements planning stage and the management of change requests.

Analyse the current business systems process and design the “to be” business systems process by using the identified design principles and document the ideas by working through increasing levels of design detail.

Analyse requirements from business and document the technical feasibility.

Liaise with internal teams to design a solution and document that solution in its entirety.

Create user stories, use cases and functional specifications according to the Business Requirements.

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making responsibilities

Presenting comprehensive solution demonstrations to clients and colleagues.

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to development team.

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer.

Manage the Service Desk queries and user requests.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Relevant BA qualification (FTI)

Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage

At least 5 years of work experience in the Retail/IT Industry

At least 3 years of work experience in a Business Analyst role

Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

Be well organized and understand the product development process

Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile Methodologies.

Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position