Mustek revenues up 11,3%

Mustek has reported revenue of R3,01-billion for the six months ended 31 December 2019, up 11,3% from the comparable period last year.

The company saw operating profit of R116,47-million, level with last year.

Headline earnings per share are 75.79 cents, up 9,1%, and basic earnings per share 75.72 cents, down 3,2%.

The Mustek group’s net asset value per share is reported as 1 540.43 cents, up 8%.