PROJECT MANAGER

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

WATER AND WASTE

– WATER AND SANITATION: WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R791 159 PER ANNUM

– REF.: WS 27/20

Requirements:

– BTech/Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering or related field

– Project Management as a subject would be an advantage

– 5 years’ relevant experience

– Eligible for professional registration with ECSA

– Good knowledge of local Government related legislation and policies would be advantageous

– Computer literacy, including SAP proficiency

– A valid driver’s licence.

Key Performance Areas:

– Manage, monitor and evaluate multiple projects of various levels of risk and complexity

– Ensure that project stages are scoped, planned, completed and managed in terms of project management principles

– Perform the full range of activities within project management principles

– Accountable for all phases and aspects which will ensure the successful delivery of the projects within the regulatory framework of water by-laws

– Manage various resources involved in the project

– Compile reports, liaise with and manage internal and external stakeholders and be held accountable for the governance processes

– Provide high-level advisory and a consulting service on policy and strategy problems

– Provide decision support behind successful programme and project management within a department

– Track, monitor and advise on performance, impact and risk related matters of programmes and projects

– Monitor the progress on programmes and projects against key objectives

– Reduce overlaps and improve efficiency gains from programme and project rationalisation.

CLOSING DATE: 13 MARCH 2020

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

