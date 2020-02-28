Rectron signs up Zebra Technologies distribution

Rectron has become the official distribution partner for Zebra Technologies in South Africa, effective January 2020.02.27

Zebra Technologies provides an extensive portfolio of scanning, data capture, wireless local area network (WLAN), and printing solutions.

Matthew Hall, product manager at Rectron, says: “Rectron is continuously looking for ways to better service the local market. The distribution partnership with Zebra will allow us to deliver on this promise.”

Zebra offers a wide variety of products and solutions for those on the front line in healthcare, retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and several other industries.

With Zebra products readily available for distribution in South Africa, Rectron will provide the local market with even more variety while expanding its existing portfolio.

Hall comments: “As a client-focused company that offers on-going support, Rectron will be expanding its offering by providing both on-going service and maintenance for all Zebra products distributed locally.”

Founded in 1969 in the US, with offices around the globe, Zebra Technologies has decades worth of experience designing products that enable organisations to best optimise in-motion operations and make fast business-critical decisions.

“Living in a fast-paced digital economy, local businesses are always looking for a competitive edge. By leveraging Zebra’s solutions, companies can increase efficiencies and gain a stronger foothold in their market place, giving them the ultimate competitive advantage,” comments Aslam Peerbacus, regional channel sales manager at Zebra.

“Additionally, clients can join Zebra PartnerConnect programme, and gain access to the company’s market-leading product and supplies portfolio, as well as best-in-class services. By doing so, clients can find new ways to generate revenue,” adds Hall.

Through Zebra’s PartnerConnect programme, customers are connecting with partner-only resources, helping them go to market faster and more efficiently by linking with a global ecosystem that can significantly help them deliver end-to-end solutions that today’s customers demand.

Sebastian Isaac, distribution channel account manager for Africa at Zebra, elaborates: “We recognise the critical role partners play in enabling customers to work faster, better, and smarter.”

Zebra PartnerConnect programme brings with several benefits, such as financial, relationship, technical, and sales and marketing.

Isaac concludes: “We strive to provide the industry’s ultimate partner experience, all enabled by processes and systems that significantly lower the cost and complexity of doing business together. It is an environment of cooperation and trust, with a meaningful culture of collaboration.”

Zebra introduced its first barcode printer in 1982 and since has developed what used to be used as a basic identification tool into a device that improves data management and accessibility, while increasing productivity and accuracy, bringing about significant cost-savings.