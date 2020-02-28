Senior .NET Developer

If you’re looking for a new challenge, you’ve found your match.

This exciting position offers the successful candidate the opportunity to work on a complex systems in a niche market while growing their career and forming part of a dynamic, result-driven team who are passionate about what they do.

This position will have you based at the office, working on an in-house basis where technology is their core business.

You’ll also enjoy perks such as:

lunch

free gym membership with the facility in the Cape Town building

excellent coffee, cold drinks and treats in the office

continuous training and development across all skill sets

modern office space

established team with support and structure

some of the nicest people you’ll ever work with

internet allowance

casual dress code

Dev Daze

Hack Space

We work well with people who are passionate and logical thinkers, if you have the following experience, get in touch as soon as possible:

Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma

5+ years of solid industry experience with C# and .NET

Strong technical understanding of .NET framework, Win32 architecture and application design

Experience in WPF and the MVVM design pattern

Experience in .NET Core 2.0, EF Core 2.0, ASP.NET MVC with Razor and Angular/Typescript.

SQL & relational database programming skills

Experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript development will be advantageous

Experience in web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST) will be advantageous

Experience in mobile development in Xamarin and/or NativeScript and exposure to Microsoft Azure would be advantageous

Exposure to the GIT version control system will be advantageous

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies will be advantageous

Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit

Your daily responsibilities will include:

Work inside of a team, following Agile development methodologies

Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework

Follow best software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

