Server Administrator

Design, install and support VMware.

Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.

Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.

Establish and ensure high availability of systems.

Deploy Hardware.

Provide hardware support for servers.

Provide operating system support for Windows servers.

Manage support calls for the supported environment.

Provide Linux system support.

Maintain related documentation.

Our client within the IT/Retail Solutions sector is looking for a Server Administrator to join their team.

Minimum Requirements

VCP certification essential.

VCAP certification will be an advantage.

MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.

Linux certification.

OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.

HP hardware knowledge.

Server hardware experience.

Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.

Willing to work overtime when required.

Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

3-6 years’ experience.

