.NET Developer/DevOps Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa

A new opportunity within a stable organisation has become available for a skilled .NET developer to grow into a DevOps position. You would be joining a team of passionate developers and QA’s who develop systems used across 30 countries to minimise corruption. In this role you would be aiding the QA Manager to bridge the gap between the .NET team and the QA team, empowering and streamlining the development process.

The tech stack

The systems run on Microsoft based technologies including ASP.NET, MVC, C#.NET, VB, SQL, MySQL and on the front-end using Angular, JavaScript and HTML/CSS.

These systems are large scale configurable ERP-style products with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to the development process, which is where you’d come in.

Your day-to-day

Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations

Work with our embedded QAs to provide current deployments (feature/bug testing)

Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning

Manage external requirements e.g. Sharepoint Online

Your skills

Proficiency with:

Windows infrastructures

Microsoft databases

CI/CD pipelines

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Exposure to:

.Net development environment (Microsoft stack, ASP.NET, .NET Core, VB.NET)

HTML and CSS (JavaScript is advantageous)

AWS

Containers

Agile work flow methodologies

Personal skills:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, amongst all levels of seniority with the added ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions whilst working in a dynamic, changing environment

Empathy & open to healthy criticism

Good interpersonal skills

Perks

Internet allowance

Casual dress code

Performance bonus

On site pop up coffee shop and Free lunch

