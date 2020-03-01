Business Analyst

We are looking for a Business Analyst for an international Data Analytics company with clients all over the world. As the business analyst, you will be responsible for analysis and review of business requirements, system impact assessments, development of proposal solutions and defining the scope of the project along with the creation of the functional design to meet client-specific needs. You must be adept at ensuring there is a clear understanding of what the client requires and also what can be provided by the internal team.

Professional Requirements:

Microsoft SQL

Understanding of relational database and client-server concepts

Proficient in Excel (Advanced Level), Word, PowerPoint

Agile methodology

Process Improvement Exposure

7 years of experience in IT, at least 3 years in business analysis

Credit industry exposure is beneficial

Education

Senior Certification in Business Analysis

Grade 12 with tertiary qualification ideally in IT or Business related fields.

Learn more/Apply for this position