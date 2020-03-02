DevOps Engineer (.NET)

A new opportunity within a stable organisation has become available for a skilled .NET developer to grow into a DevOps position. You would be joining a team of passionate developers and QA’s who develop systems used across 30 countries to minimise corruption.

This role would see you starting off as a .NET Developer, growing into a devops position where the aim would be to aid the QA Manager and bridge the gap between the .NET team and to QA team, empowering and streamlining the development process.

The tech stack

The systems run on Microsoft based technologies including ASP.NET, MVC, C#.NET, VB, SQL, MySQL. On the front-end we use Angular, JavaScript, HTML/CSS.

These systems are large scale configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to the development process, which is where you’d come in.

Perks

Internet allowance

Casual dress code

Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals

Team environment

Performance bonus

Free lunch

Onsite pop up coffee shop

Your day-to-day

– Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]

– Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

– Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

– Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure

Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations

Work with our embedded QAs to provide current deployments

– Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning

– Manage external requirements e.g. Sharepoint Online

– Manage Esri requirements

Skills you’d bring to the table

Proficiency with:

Windows infrastructures Microsoft databases CI/CD pipelines Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Exposure to:

.Net development environment [Microsoft stack]

HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]

AWS

Containers

Agile workflow methodologies

Personal skills:

Excellent communication skills [written & verbal]

Ability to communicate with all levels of management

Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment

Empathy & open to healthy criticism

Good interpersonal skills

If you feel you are a good fit for this incredible opportunity, get in touch on (email address)

Please note only candidates currently based in Cape Town are being considered at this current time.

Good luck with your application.

