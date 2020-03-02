DevOps Engineer (.NET)

DevOps Engineer
A new opportunity within a stable organisation has become available for a skilled .NET developer to grow into a DevOps position. You would be joining a team of passionate developers and QA’s who develop systems used across 30 countries to minimise corruption.
This role would see you starting off as a .NET Developer, growing into a devops position where the aim would be to aid the QA Manager and bridge the gap between the .NET team and to QA team, empowering and streamlining the development process.
The tech stack
The systems run on Microsoft based technologies including ASP.NET, MVC, C#.NET, VB, SQL, MySQL. On the front-end we use Angular, JavaScript, HTML/CSS.
These systems are large scale configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to the development process, which is where you’d come in.
Perks
- Internet allowance
- Casual dress code
- Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals
- Team environment
- Performance bonus
- Free lunch
- Onsite pop up coffee shop
Your day-to-day
- – Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]
- – Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
- – Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required
- – Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure
Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations
Work with our embedded QAs to provide current deployments
- – Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning
- – Manage external requirements e.g. Sharepoint Online
- – Manage Esri requirements
Skills you’d bring to the table
Proficiency with:
- Windows infrastructures
- Microsoft databases
- CI/CD pipelines
- Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
Exposure to:
- .Net development environment [Microsoft stack]
- HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
- AWS
- Containers
- Agile workflow methodologies
Personal skills:
- Excellent communication skills [written & verbal]
- Ability to communicate with all levels of management
- Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently
- Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions
- Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment
- Empathy & open to healthy criticism
- Good interpersonal skills
If you feel you are a good fit for this incredible opportunity, get in touch on (email address)
Please note only candidates currently based in Cape Town are being considered at this current time.
Good luck with your application.