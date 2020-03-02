Herman Miller, Logitech G create gaming furniture

Herman Miller and Logitech G have announced an exclusive partnership to research, design, and manufacture the next generation high-performance furniture solutions for gamers.

Both companies bring years of design and engineering expertise in their respective fields, and combined will address the needs of e-sports athletes, gamers and Internet streamers.

“At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work,” says Tim Straker, Herman Miller’s chief marketing officer. “We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we’ll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and e-sports athletes with the utmost support and comfort.”

Like traditional sports, e-sports athletes and professional streamers need the right gear to perform at their best for long periods of time. In addition to long-term health concerns, e-sports athletes may also experience a loss of focus and a decline in overall performance due to discomfort.

The solutions on the market today are not addressing these concerns – in fact, many of the products on the market focus primarily on aesthetics, rather than research-proven ergonomic design, and can cause more harm than good.

“Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers. We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love,” says Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G.

“Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve.”

Herman Miller and Logitech G will analyse and incorporate feedback received from e-sports teams including Complexity Gaming, TSM, NaVi and others, into products that address their needs and concerns. The first product of this partnership will be a gaming chair, set to launch in the latter half of 2020.