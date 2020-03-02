Information Architect

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. The following opportunities exist at Parliament.

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

INFORMATION ARCHITECT

Remuneration package: R843 648 per annum

Closing date: 13 March 2020

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website: www. parliament. gov. za

Parliament is an equal opportunity employer. People with disabilities, the youth and women are encouraged to apply.

Short-listed candidates will be subjected to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Services and State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification check.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment. Regret correspondence will only be with the interviewed candidates.

