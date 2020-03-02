Our client, in the geospatial sector is seeking a suitably skilled Quality Assurance Tester to be based in Cape Town, South Africa.
We are seeking enthusiastic individuals with a natural inclination for software & attention to detail, to join the team in Cape Town managing the quality of our internationally-utilised, enterprise-scale land management solution.
We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in an Agile SCRUM team guided by a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to preparing our products for public release.
We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging, informative & supportive environment, as a platform for significantly improving your testing skills.
Education
– University degree or diploma preferred
– Testing Certification from SASTQB [advantage]
– Higher certificate in Software Development/ Information Technology [advantage]
Personal Skills
– Attention to detail
– Ability to communicate, both verbal & written
– Patience
– Willing to learn
– Ability to prioritise
– Strong time-management skills
– Self organising
– Adaptable & flexible with regard to routines or demands
– Ability to think outside the box
– Technically minded
– Team player
Any of the following will jumpstart your application:
– Experience in testing and testing methodologies (Mainly Manual Testing)
– Exposure to automated testing tools e.g. TestComplete, Selenium, BlazeMeter
– Exposure to case management tools
– Exposure to version control
– A background in, or exposure to, Software development
– A background in, or exposure to, GIS
– Familiarity with Structured Query Language
– Familiarity with HTML & CSS