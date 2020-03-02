Quality Assurance Tester

Our client, in the geospatial sector is seeking a suitably skilled Quality Assurance Tester to be based in Cape Town, South Africa.

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals with a natural inclination for software & attention to detail, to join the team in Cape Town managing the quality of our internationally-utilised, enterprise-scale land management solution.

We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in an Agile SCRUM team guided by a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to preparing our products for public release.

We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging, informative & supportive environment, as a platform for significantly improving your testing skills.

Education

– University degree or diploma preferred

– Testing Certification from SASTQB [advantage]

– Higher certificate in Software Development/ Information Technology [advantage]

Personal Skills

– Attention to detail

– Ability to communicate, both verbal & written

– Patience

– Willing to learn

– Ability to prioritise

– Strong time-management skills

– Self organising

– Adaptable & flexible with regard to routines or demands

– Ability to think outside the box

– Technically minded

– Team player

Any of the following will jumpstart your application:

– Experience in testing and testing methodologies (Mainly Manual Testing)

– Exposure to automated testing tools e.g. TestComplete, Selenium, BlazeMeter

– Exposure to case management tools

– Exposure to version control

– A background in, or exposure to, Software development

– A background in, or exposure to, GIS

– Familiarity with Structured Query Language

– Familiarity with HTML & CSS

