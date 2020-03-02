Seacom, Tata extend SA partnership

Seacom and Tata Communications have joined forces to offer high-speed, reliable pathways between Africa, Europe and Asia to meet the growing demand for connectivity linking these regions.

The partnership allows the two companies to leverage each other’s regional and global networks to address enterprises’ connectivity requirements.

Seacom’s dedicated subsea cable system runs up the east coast of Africa and connects to India in Mumbai. Given Tata Communications’ strong presence in the Indian subcontinent, Seacom customers can connect seamlessly onwards into business hubs such as Beijing, Hong Kong, and Singapore in Asia as well as Marseille, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in Europe, with Tata Communications’ wholly-owned global Tier-1 Internet Protocol (IP) network.

Tata Communications will leverage Seacom to extend its IP and Global Dedicated Ethernet (GDE) service platforms into South Africa.

Seacom will support Tata Communications’ IP and GDE customers across Southern and East Africa. It has been extending its networks across the continent through its acquisition of FibreCo and the building of metro fibre in major city centres across southern and East Africa.

Tata Communications will expand its IP backbone into South Africa to support its service provider customers at the Teraco data centre in Isando, Johannesburg.

Tata Communications’ Tier-1 IP offerings will be available to support high-capacity and low-latency transit for customers with the company’s global IP network. This means that users can expect to see improvements in services across gaming, media streaming and other content coming out of the Middle East, India and Asia.

Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of Seacom, comments: “There has been the technical capability to make this deal for years, but only recently has demand surged between Africa, India and the rest of Asia as a result of recognised market potential.”

“As one of Seacom’s primary objectives is to help empower economies on the African continent through best-in-class connectivity and cloud solutions, we’re delighted to be working with Tata Communications to enable our customers’ borderless growth.”

Vaneet Mehta, region head: Middle East, Central Asia & Africa at Tata Communications, says: “This partnership with Seacom will help both companies to leverage each other’s digital infrastructure to provide customers with state-of-the-art technology services. It is the first step towards expanding our collaboration with Seacom across areas such as the Internet, MPLS, cloud, media and cybersecurity.”