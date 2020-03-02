US technology M&A deals total $10,22bn in January

Total technology industry M&A deals in January 2020 worth $10,22-billion were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 58,4% over the previous month and a drop of 24,9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13,62-billion.

The US held a 39,7% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $25,76-billion in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 200 deals during January 2020, marking an increase of 28,2% over the previous month and a rise of 11,7% over the 12-month average.

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 85,3% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $8,73-billion, against the overall value of $10,22-billion recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

* Visa’s $5,3-billion acquisition of Plaid Technologies.

* The $1,3-billion acquisition of Open Lending by Nebula Acquisition.

* Clarivate Analytics (US)’s $950m acquisition of Decision Resources.

* The $700-million acquisition of Regulatory DataCorp by Moody’s.

* AMN Healthcare Services’ acquisition of Stratus Video for $475-million.