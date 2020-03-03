DCC launches ThinkBooks in Africa

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has introduced the ThinkBook 14 and 15 laptops to its SADC channel partners which include Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe. Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini as well as the DRC.

Available from April 2020, the ThinkBook 14 and 15 have been designed with SMBs in mind and offer excellent performance, connectivity and security features at a cost-effective price point.

The ThinkBook laptops are lightweight and come in a thin form factor; the ThinkBook14 is 17.9mm and weighs only 1.5kg while the ThinkBook 15 is 18.9mm and weighs 1.8kg. Plus, the laptops incorporate anodised aluminium covers that are both durable and eye catching, enhancing today’s working environments.

“Lenovo has certainly set a new benchmark for laptops that price sensitive but still packed with performance and security features – it is the great offering for our SADC partners and their SMB customers,” says Steven Opperman, Lenovo product specialist at DCC.

The ThinkBook 14 and 15 both include a USB 2.0 port with shutter that closes, effectively hiding it from view. Users can therefore rest assured keyboard, mouse and nano USB flash drives are out of sight and protected from prying hands. This feature is particularly useful in crowded public areas such as cafes and airports.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and 15 offer the following features:

Performance

* 10th Gen Intel Core processors delivers performance that intelligently adjusts to the task at hand through AI;

* Plenty of fast PCIe SSD storage and DDR4 memory to handle the heaviest of the workloads with ease, boosted even more by Intel Optane Memory H10 with SSD; and

* Fast internet connectivity with Gigabit speeds on both wired (RJ45) and optional Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Security

* Protected by Lenovo’s robust ThinkShield security that includes Vantage Wi-Fi security that performance a risk analysis of Wi-Fi networks;

* One-step unlock and turn on with the Smart Power Button that has a built-in fingerprint reader; and

* Webcam privacy with the ThinkShutter camera shutter.

Smart Working

* Answer or hang up Skype for Business calls instantly with hotkeys; and

* Charge and connect any USB-C device to the full-function Gen2 USB-C port. Eliminates the need to carry around separate chargers.