Huawei launches AppGallery vision

The gradual proliferation of 5G means a revolutionised mobile experience. Increasingly, consumers are using multiple devices in various scenarios and mobile apps are key to that ever richer, hyperconnected experience.

As such, Huawei believes that demand for smarter apps will only increase and they want to be at the forefront to enable this massive change.

Huawei AppGallery, the official app distribution platform of Huawei, provides a new alternative to its users. As a top three app marketplace globally, Huawei AppGallery is now available in over 170 countries/regions with 400-million monthly active users (MAUs), covering mainstream apps and services worldwide.

“Building up our Huawei AppGallery so that South Africans have access to their favourite apps on our new Huawei smartphones remains a key priority for us,” says Likun Zhao, vice-president of Huawei Consumer Business Group Middle East & Southern Africa. “We are continually working with developers and large corporates to ensure that our Huawei AppGallery contains all the apps South Africans know, need and love.”

Huawei AppGallery comes with full-cycle security and protection, including developer real-name verification and four-step review process for secure app operation. All apps go through a stringent verification test to prevent developers’ apps from malicious activity. It has an age-rating system to create a safe environment for children, filtering out apps that are not suitable for their age range.

AppGallery deploys a high level of verification to isolate and protect users’ sensitive data and privacy. Personally-sensitive information – such as biometric data – won’t be processed outside the Huawei device, giving the user complete control over their personal data.

EMUI lets users have control over app user permission. All user data is also anonymised and stored locally, corresponding to each user’s region.

Huawei AppGallery segments applications across 18 categories, including news, social media, entertainment and more – all of them searchable.