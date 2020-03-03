IT Programme Manager

My client in retail sector is looking to fill in a role of IT Programme Manager

1 year contract

Business/Technology Delivery Programme Manager – Senior experience required

Experience in Customer facing technologies, Customer Rewards programmes and Digital Marketing.

Retail/Financial experience required (a mix between the two).

An engaging, energetic individual.

Must be able to integrate with Business and fully understand and conceptualise Business Requirements – ability to engage with very Senior Stakeholders essential.

Experience

5-10 Years in Project or Program Management

Preference given to proven ability to apply PMI standards to Program Management

