Junior Support Analyst: Card Processing Channels

Purpose Statement

– To apply an existing good understanding of computer systems to expand on a Base ISO8583 knowledge base in the Postilion environment.

Experience

Ideal:

– Proven experience in programming / coding (i.e. SQL)

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

– Computer Systems

– Computer programming (especially SQL)

– Relational database structure and design

Ideal:

Understanding of:

– Capitec Bank’s systems environment

– Capitec Bank business model

– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

– Card switching environment

– TCP / IP network principles

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

– A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Negotiation skills

– Influencing Skills

– Facilitation Skills

– Presentation Skills

– Analytical Skills

– Problem solving skills

– Commercial Thinking Skills

– Planning, organising and coordination skills

– Attention to Detail

Competencies

– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Working with People

Additional Information

– Clear criminal and credit record

– Contactable via own mobile phone

– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

