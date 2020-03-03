Junior Support Analyst: Card Processing Channels

Purpose Statement
– To apply an existing good understanding of computer systems to expand on a Base ISO8583 knowledge base in the Postilion environment.
Experience
Ideal:
– Proven experience in programming / coding (i.e. SQL)
Qualifications (Minimum)
– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:
– Computer Systems
– Computer programming (especially SQL)
– Relational database structure and design
Ideal:
Understanding of:
– Capitec Bank’s systems environment
– Capitec Bank business model
– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
– Card switching environment
– TCP / IP network principles
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
– A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Negotiation skills
– Influencing Skills
– Facilitation Skills
– Presentation Skills
– Analytical Skills
– Problem solving skills
– Commercial Thinking Skills
– Planning, organising and coordination skills
– Attention to Detail
Competencies
– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
– Working with People
Additional Information
– Clear criminal and credit record
– Contactable via own mobile phone
– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
