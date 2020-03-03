Mainframe Systems Engineer

– To install, maintain and customise mainframe hardware and infrastructure software to support client mainframe business applications.

Description of responsibilities:

– To consult with and advise customers regarding mainframe technical solutions.

– To evaluate daily operational efficiencies and leverage on best practices for continuous improvement.

– Implementation of the CSS strategy (Software N-1) to meet client SLA’s.

– To analyse reports and information to assist in managing operational risk assessment and mitigation strategies in order to avoid unnecessary exposure.

– To develop Hardware and Software solutions for current operations and new business opportunities

– To participate in meetings and reporting to assist in managing services delivered within the MSY Tech-Support business with regard to SLA and revenue achievement.

– To monitor operating systems, perform troubleshooting, make recommendations and do necessary tuning when and where applicable to ensure system stability for local and international client’s business applications.

– To design, development and implementation of local and international Client’s business continuity requirements.

– To remain abreast and up-to-date with trends and development in the mainframe arena to provide a technically competent service to the client.

Qualifications and experience required:

– Matric – essential

– Formal training in Mainframe Architecture / Software – essential

– In-depth knowledge of SMPE installation methodology

– IT/Business Degree/Diploma – desirable

– 7 Years in Mainframe Technical administration and/or Application support ;

– Minimum of 10 years Mainframe support role concentrating on Operating Systems and Applications infrastructure environments;

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in client and vendor management

