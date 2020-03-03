Mainframe Systems Engineer

– To install, maintain and customise mainframe hardware and infrastructure software to support client mainframe business applications.
Description of responsibilities:
– To consult with and advise customers regarding mainframe technical solutions.
– To evaluate daily operational efficiencies and leverage on best practices for continuous improvement.
– Implementation of the CSS strategy (Software N-1) to meet client SLA’s.
– To analyse reports and information to assist in managing operational risk assessment and mitigation strategies in order to avoid unnecessary exposure.
– To develop Hardware and Software solutions for current operations and new business opportunities
– To participate in meetings and reporting to assist in managing services delivered within the MSY Tech-Support business with regard to SLA and revenue achievement.
– To monitor operating systems, perform troubleshooting, make recommendations and do necessary tuning when and where applicable to ensure system stability for local and international client’s business applications.
– To design, development and implementation of local and international Client’s business continuity requirements.
– To remain abreast and up-to-date with trends and development in the mainframe arena to provide a technically competent service to the client.
Qualifications and experience required:
– Matric – essential
– Formal training in Mainframe Architecture / Software – essential
– In-depth knowledge of SMPE installation methodology
– IT/Business Degree/Diploma – desirable
– 7 Years in Mainframe Technical administration and/or Application support ;
– Minimum of 10 years Mainframe support role concentrating on Operating Systems and Applications infrastructure environments;
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in client and vendor management