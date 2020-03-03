Senior Database Administrator

Experience with:

Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions

Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management

Design, implement and maintain data warehouse

Applies expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases

Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments

Required Skills:

Minimum requirement with 8+ year’s solid on the job work related experience.Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

Recentexperience with Sybase, SQL Server, Windows Server and Linux.

Basicscripting knowledge:Bash/Perl/Python scripting.

Exposure to cloud-based database platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Basicawareness of other infrastructure technologies – for example; Linux, Windows administration, storage, or data networking.

PLEASE NOTE:

Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to (email address)

