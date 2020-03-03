Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer (.NET)

(email address)

(contact number)

About the company

It’s not often that you find opportunities as innovative and forward thinking as this. This team is made up of highly skilled developers and architects who develop complex cutting edge software solutions for the FinTech industry.

They are highly motivated, passionate about software and enjoy learning new technologies and use the latest versions of .NETCORE. This start-up has received backing from a JSE-listed organisation and seems to be making waves across the market. They are now looking for a like-minded senior developer to join them on their journey.

If you have a keen eye for detail, are interested in the investment sector and best describe yourself as a self-starter who truly enjoys a challenge, keep reading.

The role

The ideal candidate with be able to:

lead the charge in building the next generation platform.

launch new mobile investment apps (Android and iOS).

manage and drive the team to be the best they can.

encourage technological growth and direction to ensure the long-term success of the business.

knowledge share amongst the team.

Responsibilities

Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.

Set clear team goals.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Oversee day-to-day operations.

Monitor team performance and report on metrics.

Help screen junior and mid-level developers and be involved in the interview process.

Listen to team member’s feedback and resolve any issues or conflicts.

Recognise high performance and reward accomplishments.

Requirements

Proficient with .NET and .NET Core development

Ideally skilled in the latest version of .NETCORE (we currently use 2.2)

In depth knowledge and experience with core .Net technologies including: EF/EF, Core, LINQ.

Experience with database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies.

Designing and developing enterprise grade software

Experience with source control management systems and continuous

Integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines.

Experience with automated testing

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

Azure

React

Postman

Minimum Requirements

7+ years’ experience as a Backend Software Developer,

Prior experience in a senior technical position,

University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development.

If you are interested to be considered for this, or any of our other opportunities, get in touch by submitting your updated CV or connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stacey-m-1b9817139/

Good luck with your application!

Learn more/Apply for this position