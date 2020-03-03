Technical Project Manager

– Full accountability for the execution of internal as well as customer interfacing projects

– Initiation, planning, execution, control and closure of all assigned projects (small, medium or large), including development, product supply and system integration projects

– Execute all projects within strict deadlines, budgets, scope and quality standards

– Lead, co-ordinate and drive technical team/s

– Risk management and mitigation

– Resource management

– Stakeholder and communication management

– Investigate and assess trade-off design options, performance, timescales, cost and risks

– Support Continuous improvement of project management and development processes

– Financial project planning, reporting and management

