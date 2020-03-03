TikTok, MTN challenge creators to depict unconnected life

South Africans spend over eight hours on the internet each day. The Hootsuite Global State of Digital in 2019 report also reveals that we are also one of the highest internet users in the world.

To illustrate the possibility of a world without internet, TikTok, the short-form mobile video app, has partnered with MTN to launch the #TellitinATikTok challenge on the platform. The challenge involves local TikTok creators humorously expressing how they would feel, and how they would potentially cope, in a world without the internet.

From 28 February to 13 March 2020, South Africans are challenged to create TikTok videos using meme-text or music that visually explains how they would cope with no internet to the soundtrack of Khekhe by Miles McDonald, while using the official hashtag #TellitinATikTok.

Over the next two weeks, five lucky creators that participate in the challenge will be rewarded daily with a 1GB data bundle.

In addition to that, the best video of the week will be selected to enter a draw for the grand prize of a Nokia 5 mobile device.