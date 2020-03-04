Backend Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:
My client, an expert in Digital Services requires a Python Backend Developer to help their company deliver value to their customers by building new and expanding on existing functionality of various backend services
DUTIES:
- Write maintainable, efficient and scalable code
- Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance
- Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic
- Test and debug features
- Improve functionality of existing systems
- Implement security and data protection solutions
- Assist with work estimation and prioritizing feature requests
- Coordinate with internal teams and external customers
REQUIREMENTS:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field
- 3+ years work experience as a Python Developer
- Experience with Django web framework and Django REST
- Knowledge of object-relational mapping (ORM)
- Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS
- Experience with at least one JS frontend framework (like React, Vue.js or Angular)
- Knowledge of version control and build tools such as Git, GitHub
- Working knowledge of containerized environments (like Docker)
- Working knowledge of AWS cloud technologies (like Lambda, S3 & Cloudfront, EC2)
- Good problem-solving skills
- Strong collaboration skills
Nice to have:
- Wagtail CMS: Django Content Management System
- AWS ECS (Fargate)
- Kubernetes
- Mentoring
- Salesforce experience
