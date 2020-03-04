Backend Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, an expert in Digital Services requires a Python Backend Developer to help their company deliver value to their customers by building new and expanding on existing functionality of various backend services

DUTIES:

Write maintainable, efficient and scalable code

Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance

Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic

Test and debug features

Improve functionality of existing systems

Implement security and data protection solutions

Assist with work estimation and prioritizing feature requests

Coordinate with internal teams and external customers

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field

3+ years work experience as a Python Developer

Experience with Django web framework and Django REST

Knowledge of object-relational mapping (ORM)

Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS

Experience with at least one JS frontend framework (like React, Vue.js or Angular)

Knowledge of version control and build tools such as Git, GitHub

Working knowledge of containerized environments (like Docker)

Working knowledge of AWS cloud technologies (like Lambda, S3 & Cloudfront, EC2)

Good problem-solving skills

Strong collaboration skills

Nice to have:

Wagtail CMS: Django Content Management System

AWS ECS (Fargate)

Kubernetes

Mentoring

Salesforce experience

