Data Engineer

– To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the Data and Analytics environment
– To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Data and Analytics environment
– Participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation (technical specification) for new and existing Data and Analytic products and systems
Experience
– At least minimum 4+ years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis
Minimum
– SQL Server and / or business intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
– .Net Development
– Data Warehousing
Ideal
– Visualization Technologies: PowerBI, Qlikview
– Data Management Lifecycle
– Python
– Cloud Environment
Qualification
– Grade 12
– Relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma)
Knowledge
Minimum detailed knowledge of:
– IT systems development processes (SDLC)
– Application development
– ETL processes
– Relational database technologies
– Dimensional modelling
– Standards and governance
– Agile development life cycle
– Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge of:
– Data analysis and design
– Data architecture (technical design and implemenation processes)
– DPLC
Solid understanding of:
– Banking systems environment
– Banking business model
– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
– Problem solving skills
Competencies
– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
– Working with People
Additional Information
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
– Contactable via own mobile phone
– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
– Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals