Data Engineer

– To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the Data and Analytics environment

– To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Data and Analytics environment

– Participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation (technical specification) for new and existing Data and Analytic products and systems

Experience

– At least minimum 4+ years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis

Minimum

– SQL Server and / or business intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

– .Net Development

– Data Warehousing

Ideal

– Visualization Technologies: PowerBI, Qlikview

– Data Management Lifecycle

– Python

– Cloud Environment

Qualification

– Grade 12

– Relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma)

Knowledge

Minimum detailed knowledge of:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– ETL processes

– Relational database technologies

– Dimensional modelling

– Standards and governance

– Agile development life cycle

– Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

– Data analysis and design

– Data architecture (technical design and implemenation processes)

– DPLC

Solid understanding of:

– Banking systems environment

– Banking business model

– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

– Problem solving skills

Competencies

– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Working with People

Additional Information

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

– Contactable via own mobile phone

– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

– Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

