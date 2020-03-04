Developer – Java (Intermediate)

Developer – Java (Intermediate) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Development of highly available distributed systems as part of a bigger team.

Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.

Performing functional testing.

Writing unit tests.

2nd line support of production system which will require stand-by on a rotation basis – only when enough experience has been gained.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant IT Degree.

2+ years’ relevant experience.

Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.

Java (or similar object-oriented programming language).

Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems: MySQL. Oracle. Postgres.

The following would be an added advantage towards your application: Oracle knowledge / experience. General Unix / Linux experience. Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies. Oracle Java certification. Knowledge of Front-end technologies, such as Typescript or JavaScript (e.g. React). Knowledge of Spring technologies and JPA / Hibernate.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Knowledge of continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or Hudson.

Be familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.

Knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.

Knowledge of Java IDEs, such as Eclipse.

Be able to interpret technical and business specifications.

Experience working with SQL.

Troubleshooting and analytical skills.

Abilities to document a solution.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

