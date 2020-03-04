Developer – Java (Senior)

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Development of highly available distributed systems.

Creating technical specifications based on business requirements.

Actively participating in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.

Performing functional testing.

Writing unit tests.

2nd line support of production system which will require standby on a rotation basis.

Performing peer reviews with constructive feedback.

Assisting in the development and training of lesser experienced team members.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant IT Degree.

5+ years’ experience in coding enterprise software systems.

Solid Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.

Proficiency in Java (or similar object-oriented programming language) a must.

Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems: MySQL. Oracle. Postgres.

The following would be an added advantage towards your application: Oracle knowledge / experience. General Unix / Linux experience. Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies. Oracle Java certification. Knowledge of Front-end technologies, such as Typescript or JavaScript (e.g. React). Working knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA / Hibernate.

Understanding of relational database designs.

Exposure working in Agile / Kanban teams.

Working knowledge of continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or Hudson.

Be familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.

Working knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.

Proficient with Java IDE, such as Eclipse.

A working knowledge of relational databases.

Must be comfortable with implementing OO designs and be able to interpret technical and business specifications.

Be comfortable constructing complex high-performance SQL queries.

Troubleshoot and identify bottlenecks in the application.

Be comfortable with multi-threading concepts, such as concurrency.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

