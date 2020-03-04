DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Responsibilities:

Owning the vision and effective implementation of the infrastructure.

Responsible for the development and evolution of the platforms for all products.

Participating in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborating with the team to continually improve the product and delivery processes.

Maintaining and troubleshooting local, hosted and cloud infrastructure for products and services.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

4 – 6 years relevant experience.

Experience with Linux (*nix).

Experience with automation software.

Experience with programming languages like Java, Python, JavaScript, *nix shell scripting, Bash, etc.

Additional required skills: Elastic Stack. Tomcat / JBoss / Apache / Ruby / NGINX. MySQL / MariaDB. Docker / Kubernetes / Ansible. Maven / Grunt. Jenkins / Gitlab CI. Git / Semantic versioning. Sonatype Nexus. VM and Azure server management.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

