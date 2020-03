Intermediate Software Developer

The candidate:

We are looking for an intermediate developer to work on a full stack application. The ideal candidate will be a good culture fit and focuses on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, thin-client, Web/REST Services, GraphQL, Relational and Object Databases, Messaging Queues etc.

Minimum Requirements

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job

Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

– Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases

Technologies include but not limited to:

– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

– Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

– Json data structures

– Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

– Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

– Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)

– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

– Cloud services and providers example AWS and Azure

Key Roles and Responsibilities

– Developing application software for any redPanda product and / or customised client solutions.

– Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.

– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.

– Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

– Unit testing / integration testing features developed.

– Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

– Participate in setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.

– Participate in maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.

Day to day duties and responsibilities include the following:

– Developing software and solutions as per specifications or requirements provided.

– Unit testing / Integration testing.

– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

– Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner and Tech leads.

– Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

– Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair programming.

– Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.

– Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

– Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.

– Participate in code reviews.

– Participate in, and present demos where required.

– Participate in sessions with QA and business analyst to meet the delivery deadlines.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.

– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.

– Initiative

– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment

– Integrity

– Keen attention to detail.

Education and General Working Experience

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 3+ years good C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps (continuous integration, continues delivery) an advantage.

– Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.

– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

– Good understanding of design patterns and their application

Please Note the Following:

– Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.

– Clean criminal and credit record required.

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.

Learn more/Apply for this position