IT Support Engineer

Mid to Senior Level IT Support Engineer, with relevant industry certification and minimum 6 years’ IT Support experience in a corporate environment, required to start asap. Position based in Constantia, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

– IT Industry qualifications and certifications required

– Minimum 6 years’ IT Support experience in a corporate environment on mid to senior level essential

– Experience in servers, storage, fibre channel, ethernet and wireless networks required

– Hyper-v and vmware, server back-up and replication technologies knowledge required

– Windows Server 2008-2019, Linux, SQL Server 2012-2019 essential

– Hardware infrastructure iro servers, desktops and networks required

– LAN/WAN configuration experience essential

– VOIP Technologies

– MS Active Directory skills required

– Willingness to work outside of business hours and weekends required

– Driver License and own transport required.

Responsibilities:

– Local and remote installation, configuration and support of datacentre environments

– Local and remote 3rd Tier support of users and system platforms

– Support and configuration of cloud services – AWS, AZURE,Office 365, Sharepoint Online

– Installation, configuration and maintenance of system hardware and software

– Offer daily IT operations, desktop and server system support

– Verify functionality of hardware and software components

– Troubleshoot hardware and software issues

– Assist in resolving IT issues

– Ensure network backup operations are successful

– Ticket resolution and follow-up

– Liaising with vendors

– IT Administration

– Monitor ongoing operations

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to (email address)

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position